Sara Ali Khan’s Monday morning mood is for every beach lover ever; See Post

Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re, has turned into a beach beauty in her recent Instagram post.
The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has introduced us to a new normal wherein we all have been forced to stay indoors in order to be safe during the pandemic. Undoubtedly, we all have been yearning to times when we were allowed to step out freely and enjoy the beauty around. Not just the commoners but the celebrities have also been missing the golden days. And while things are getting back to normal now, looks like Sara Ali Khan is in no mood to wait to embrace the freedom and treat the free bird in her.

The actress, who has been sharing photos and videos of herself enjoying swimming, cycling and many other things, has now shared a beautiful post for the beach lovers. Yes! The Pataudi princess has shared photos from her beach visit as she enjoyed the cool breeze by the beach side on a cloudy day. Sara was dressed in a white crop top which she had paired with denim shorts. Undoubtedly, she looked like a beach beauty.

Monday Morning Mood

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Besides, the Kedarnath actress has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming project Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

