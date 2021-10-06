Sara Ali Khan’s picture looking at the gorgeous sunrise in Udaipur will make you fall in love with nature

Sara Ali Khan is one such actress who is quite active on her social media accounts. The actress often gives her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. Well, quite often the actress is on a trip and her travel diaries can make anyone envy her. Sara is currently in Udaipur vacationing in the city of lakes. Her pictures from the beautiful city are already going viral on the internet. Today, yet again the actress shared a stunning picture of her looking at the sunrise and we bet it will make your morning even better.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her looking at the sunrise. The picture she posted was a collage of three different times from the morning. The first picture had her watching the sunrise when the sun had not even come up. In the second picture, Sara stood in the same place but the only thing that changed was the position of the sun and the colour of the background. Well, the third picture saw a complete gorgeous sunrise with Sara standing in the same position. The actress can be seen wearing a white kurta and has her back facing towards the camera.

Take a look:

The gorgeous star recently was in the headlines when she praised her best friend Radhika Madan after watching her film Shiddat starring Sunny Kaushal. Sara and Radhika had gone on a trip to Ladakh together with Jasleen Royal and their photos had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on currently and Sara has shared photos from the sessions in the past. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, the film will premiere on Netflix.

