Sara Ali Khan’s rhyme game is on point as she expresses gratitude for Aanand L Rai & Rohit Shetty

On Friday, December 3, actor Sara Ali Khan brought her ace rhyming skills into play to shower love on her favourite directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty. For those unaware, Aanand L Rai has helmed her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, on the other hand, Sara previously collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Simmba. It seems that the trio’s paths crossed each other during an event and the Kedarnath star couldn’t just let this opportunity go.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a slew of photographs of them in a quirky collage that sees them indulged in a funny conversation. However, what was more hilarious was Sara Ali Khan’s rhyme game. While sharing the photo online, the actress wrote, “Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti.” Seems like all the three of them are laughing at some funny inside joke. We only wish if we knew what it was.

Take a look at the photos here

This comes just days after, the Atrangi Re actress expressed her gratitude for Aanand L Rai by sharing a stunning throwback photo on the special occasion of Thanksgiving. In the behind-the-scenes picture, Sara was resting her head on the filmmaker’s shoulder as the camera captured them. Both Sara and Rai were beaming with joy amidst greenery and while sharing the photo, the star kid wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving. I’m truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai #AtrangiRe #bts #tbt #gratitude #thankful.”

Talking more about Sara Ali Khan’s professional front, the actress who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, is now bracing for the release of Atrangi Re on December 24, this year. Apart from this, Sara has also made headlines for her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next.

