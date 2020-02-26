Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photo from Coolie No 1 Goa shoot is full of beach vibes; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan recently was in Goa with Varun Dhawan for the shoot for Coolie No 1. A throwback photo from her recent shooting schedule is going viral for all the right reasons. Check it out.

Recently, and Sara Ali Khan wrapped up Coolie No 1 after shooting for a week in Goa. While shooting the film, Varun and Sara were sharing photos on social media that had left their fans in awe and excited about their film. After wrapping up, Sara and Varun returned to Mumbai. However, some photos from Coolie No 1’s Goa schedule are doing rounds on social media and one of those features the gorgeous star of the film Sara Ali Khan.

A photo shared by Sara’s makeup artist from Goa’s beach has the gorgeous starlet clad in a sequin bikini top with pale blue micro shorts. As Sara posed with her team member, she can be seen dipping her feet in the sea water in Goa. The two seemed to be looking the other way and the photo was clicked from another angle. The Coolie No 1 star looked even more gorgeous with her natural look while posing on the beach in Goa while shooting.

The photo was also picked up by several fan clubs of the Coolie No 1 actress and went viral on social media. After the wrap up of Coolie No 1, Sara also shared some stunning clicks with her co-star Varun Dhawan and fans were excited to see them romance each other in the remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film. Coolie 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan, the film has Sara and Varun together and as per reports, the two stars have recreated a song Husn Hai Suhana for the remake. Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

