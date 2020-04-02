Sara Ali Khan’s THROWBACK PHOTO proves she was a born diva and it’ll help you ward off your quarantine blues

Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan looks like an absolute diva in this throwback photo and fans hail her as ultimate boss lady

Sara Ali Khan has just had three releases till now, but this Kedarnath actresses has earned the love and respect of millions, with an Instagram having a fan following of 20 million. Be it her gym looks, airport photos, paparazzi clicks or vacation photos, Sara Ali Khan has always proved that she was born to be a star, and during the Coronavirus pandemic, when the entire nation is quarantined, and staying indoors, we sadly, aren’t treated to any of Sara’s paparazzi photos, and therefore, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan, wherein she is attending, in what looks like an event, and in the photo, she is seen wearing an all black Indian attire and as always, she totally won our hearts with this throwback photo which was clicked in 2005.

Also, another photo of Sara Ali Khan that was going viral today was a photo with and from an event and in the photo, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are seen sharing a hi-fi moment while Sara is seen showing off her braces. That said, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account and pledged to extend her support by contributing to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and also urged everyone to bid their help in whatever capacity they can, to show solidarity during this time of pandemic outbreak. Alongside the note, Sara wrote, “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic”.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite . Also, Sara Ali Khan has started shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring and Dhanush.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's throwback photo from the year 2005:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

