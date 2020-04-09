Sara Ali Khan’s UNSEEN photos from Kashmir trip with friends are an apt throwback treat to light up your day

Amidst the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan is also spending her time at home. However, we stumbled upon some of her throwback photos from a Kashmir trip and they surely are a treat you don’t want to miss. Check it out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan is also spending time home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, just like other Bollywood stars. However, just like all others, Sara too missed going out. With her Instagram account, Sara has been keeping her fans updated and recently, she shared a throwback video of her trip to New York. With the video, Sara urged everyone to stay at home amidst the lockdown and stay healthy. Amidst this, we stumbled upon some unseen photos of the Atrangi Re star from a Kashmir trip with her close friends.

While the photos surely looked unseen, the Simmba star surely can be seen having a gala time with her buddies in the winter wonderland. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen posing with her friend and the two ladies seemed to be making the most of snowy land. In another photo, Sara is seen sitting on a snowmobile with her buddies and going for a ride. Clad in a purple jacket with black tights and gumboots, Sara looked radiant as she joined her friends in having fun.

The unseen photos surely are a treat for her fans amidst the times of Coronavirus. From twinning in shades with her friends to chilling and playing in the snow, the Atrangi Re star seemed to have had a gala time back then in Kashmir. Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown was announced, Sara was shooting for Atrangi Re in UP. In the film, Sara will be seen with Dhanush and . Reportedly, Sara will be seen playing a double role in the film and will be from different eras. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 with . It will be released on May 1, 2020.

