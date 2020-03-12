Sara Ali Khan’s views on newcomers work culture differ from Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘some people need management’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan is one of the honest stars in Bollywood and often is expressive about her opinion. In a recent chat, Sara differed from her dad Saif Ali Khan’s opinion on modern work culture and mentioned that for some people, management of public image is important.

Among the current generation of actors who have become popular, Sara Ali Khan’s name shines right at the top. The star kid who managed to make a mark with Simmba and Kedarnath, is extremely loved by her fans. Sara has often spoken in interviews on various things openly and has never shied away from expressing her opinion. Even when her opinion differs from others, Sara doesn’t shy away from saying what she feels is correct. Speaking of this, the Atrangi Re star’s views on newcomers’ work culture differ from that of her father .

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Saif Ali Khan had expressed that his generation of actors didn’t need to be managed and conscious of their public image whereas the current newcomers rely on management of their public image. Saif even suggested that the current generation of actors should be themselves. However, in an interview with Times Of India, Sara’s views on the same differed from her dad’s opinion. Sara mentioned that there maybe certain stars who need to be managed and she cannot ask them to be themselves in front of the public. The Love Aaj Kal star even mentioned that at the end of the day, managing people is a job.

Sara expressed her views on modern work culture and said, “I think to each his own. I cannot say that everybody should be themselves, maybe some people are actually very shady. Maybe they need to be managed and need to have a choreographed personality that works for them. I, as a person, am not like that. At the end of it, it’s a job, people make income out of managing your public image, you don’t want to take that away. The more people you feed, the better it is.”

Meanwhile, Sara is currently shooting for Atrangi Re in Varanasi and a day back, shared a video of celebrating Holi with her best friend. The diva will be seen romancing Dhanush and in Aanand L Rai’s directorial. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re’s music will be composed by AR Rahman and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Atrangi Re will hit the screens on February 12, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will be seen with in Coolie No 1 that will be released on May 1, 2020.

