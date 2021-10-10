Sara Ali Khan’s ‘World Mental Health Day’ post is a reminder for all of us to pause & meditate; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the many actresses who believes in simple living and practices Yoga for staying fit. We have seen the actress posting pictures of her doing Yoga or meditation every now and then. The young star kid whose travel diaries never seem to end was recently in Udaipur and we all know how active she is on social media. Well, on World Mental Health Day’ Sara took to her Instagram handle to post a collage of her and reminded all of us that we should take a break from our hectic schedules and focus on our mental health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted a collage of her meditating in several scenic locations. The first picture seems to have been taken in a Buddhist temple where she is meditating. In the second picture, the actress is meditating in the middle of a forest. In the third picture, she is sitting in front of a lake, the fourth picture has her onlooking a green mountain with the sunrise. The last two pictures too can see the actress sitting and meditating. Sharing this gorgeous collage on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote Happy “World Mental Health Day”.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the film stars Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar.

