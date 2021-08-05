Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: To separate was the best decision to make at the time

Actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her cool attitude and that often comes across in her interviews. Now, in a recent chat, the Simmba star once again put that on display and opened up about her parents and Amrita Singh's divorce. Not just this, Sara even went on to share how it affected her equation with them and how she dealt with the separation of her parents back in the day. Saif and Amrita had separated back in 2004 after a long marriage.

In a recent chat on the show Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars Season 3 with Malini, Sara opened up about the equation with her parents and how she dealt with their divorce. The Simmba star said that it was the best decision back then. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. "

I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. Sara Ali Khan

The Atrangi Re actress further expressed that now, everyone is much happier in their own words and hence, Sara said that whatever happens, it is for a reason. She said, "They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason."

Meanwhile, in the same chat on the show, Sara opened up about her fun-loving nature and even revealed that she would love to prank and Natasha Dalal in a hilarious manner. Recently, Sara has been in the headlines due to her nose injury. Her aunt Saba Ali Khan recently gave an update about her nose injury and revealed that she is doing much better now.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan has THIS quirky prank in mind for Varun Dhawan & wife Natasha Dalal; Are they listening?