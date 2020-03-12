Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan's statement of not being an absentee father: He has always been a great father

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan gets talking about Saif Ali Khan's recent statement about being an absentee father and she sure has only love to give him. Here's what she said in an interview.

Sara Ali Khan and share one of the most adorable bonds that we have seen and they often flaunt it on social media. The first time we saw them together in the same frame during Koffee With Karan, we saw their fun as well as emotional side, and that couldn't have been if Saif was an absentee father. In a recent interview, Saif was asked about the same and he said how he might have not been the responsible back in his 20s, but he has been there and done his best for both his kids which is why he did not feel like an absentee father.

And talking about this, Sara did have all the nice things to say and mentioned how she feels he is a great father. She went on to say how she knows his father well and that just like her, he says whatever he is thinking without any ulterior motive to it. She adds how she does love her mother a lot and since she is a single mother, she has every day to show her love to her, however, she did not feel that with Saif only because he doesn't live with her.

(ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s views on newcomers work culture differ from Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘some people need management’)

None the less, she did add how all she knows about him is him being a great father and he has been around without living with them, and for that, she also feels he deserves a special hug and love from her for it and how knowing the fact that he is just a phone call away is really comforting.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More