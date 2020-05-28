Sara Ali Khan & Saif or Ananya Panday & Chunky; Which father & daughter duo you’d like to see on screen? VOTE

Among the real-life father-daughter duos, Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday are popular. We’d like to know from you, which duo among Sara-Saif and Ananya-Chunky, would you like to see in a film together? Tell us in the comments section.

Among the popular real-life father-daughter duos, Sara Ali Khan- and Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday have intrigued the fans with their interviews. The two real-life father-daughter duos have managed to garner a huge fan base and over a period of time, it has grown. Sara and Saif were first seen together on Koffee With Karan season 6 and fans loved the candid father-daughter duo to such an extent that the episode was loved. Saif’s charm was perfectly balanced by Sara’s wit and that is what made people love this father-daughter duo.

Often Sara drops adorable photos with her dad on social media and they instantly are a hit with her fans. When they both came together on Karan’s chat show, Saif and Sara together managed to win over everyone with their banter. From Saif talking about Sara’s crush Kartik Aaryan to his daughter speaking about her modern family relationship with him, everything left fans in awe of this adorable duo. Many wanted to see them together on screen. A while back, rumour was rife that Saif was a part of Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal.

However, that did not happen and fans are still waiting to see them on screen. While Saif has maintained in several interviews that he prefers not to work with family members, he has mentioned time and again that if there is a right script that comes to him and Sara, he would love to work with her.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday are another popular and fun father-daughter duo in Bollywood. When Ananya made her debut in Bollywood, she mentioned that she is inspired by her dad Chunky Panday and that is what clicked with the fans. Often when Ananya shares adorable photos with Chunky on social media, they end up going viral. Not just this, Chunky too shares throwback photos from Ananya’s childhood and they end up leaving fans in awe of the father-daughter duo.

Chunky even celebrates every feat that Ananya achieves in her life and career on social media and that is a sweet sight to behold. While Ananya and Chunky have appeared on Farah Khan’s chat show together, fans would love to see how they would look on screen too.

Now, among these two popular real life father-daughter duos, which one would you want to see together in a film? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

