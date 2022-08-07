Sara Ali Khan says ‘Jet lag’ is real as she shares videos of her travelling in US; Check

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Apart from being an actress, Sara loves to travel and this has been established aplenty by the actress on social media. She loves sharing her travelogues on social media, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the exotic locations she has visited. Meanwhile, in her latest video, the actress is jet lagged as she travels from one time zone to another within US.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video in which she is seen standing with her luggage as she landed in Atlanta, Georgia. She wore a green co-ord set and is seen sipping coffee from her coffee mug. Sharing the video, Sara wrote: “I truly ‘woke up’ like this…Jet Lag is real.” After a few hours, Sara again shared a video from Pleasanton, California in the same outfit and pillow in her hand. She captioned the video as “Many hours later…Clearly, I’m loyal to the pillow and the outfit #traveldiaries.”

A few days ago, Sara had travelled to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. And a few days before that She had travelled to London. She shared an image with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh as well as her father Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she said, “Keeping up with the Pataudi's…”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

