Sara Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor is a living example of ‘once an actor, always an actor’

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always shared a great bond with each other. Sara has always spoken fondly of the Jab We Met actress and has also maintained that she’s one of her favorite actresses. In a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sara also applauded Kareena’s professionalism and told her how she has been inspired by her in recent years.

Recently, Sara talked to RJ Siddharth Kannan. Calling Sara a ‘new-age inspiration’ much like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Siddharth asked her how the actress has inspired her in the last couple of years. To this, Sara replied that one of the most inspirational things about Kareena is her professionalism. She further applauded her for continuing to work in films and shooting for brands and campaigns, even after being a mother of two children. Sara further said, “Kareena mere liye jeeti-jaagti example hain of once an actor, always an actor (Kareena, for me, is a living example of once an actor, always an actor)” Sara then said that she hopes that going forward in life, she too can make her work her priority.

Siddharth then asked Sara to share about her favorite Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan moment on screen. To this, the actress replied that Tashan starring Saif, Akshay, and Kareena together is one of the films that she like liked recently where the two men worked together. “Even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about your co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” Sara Ali Khan expressed.

