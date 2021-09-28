Sara Ali Khan says ‘live, laugh, love’ as she stuns in a gorgeous saree in new VIDEO

Ever since she debuted on the big screen, Sara Ali Khan has stayed in the limelight. Apart from delivering her best in cinemas, Sara has also impressed netizens and fans in the virtual world. The actress is quite active on social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her life – both personal and professional. Netizens swoon over her stylish looks, candid moments with family and friends, her beautiful selfies, her travel diaries, and of course, her many videos. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara shared another fun video on Instagram a few moments back.

Taking to Instagram reels, Sara Ali Khan shared a new video where she looks absolutely gorgeous. The Kedarnath actress can be seen donning a pretty bright pink saree that has unique prints on it. The famous Hindi dialogue ‘Mere Paas Maa Hain’ is imprinted on her six yards of beauty too. Sara has styled her hair in soft waves and her glamourous makeup is absolutely on point. The actress wrapped up the look with silver statement earrings, and pink and yellow bangles that match her saree. In the video, she can be seen smiling and teasing the camera with alluring expressions, as the song, “Aankhon Mein Teri” from Om Shanti Om plays on in the background.

Sharing the video, Sara captioned it with, “Live, Laugh, Love”. As soon as she posted it, fans flooded the post with likes and sweet comments.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Today, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the makers have decided for a direct to digital premiere of the film on Netflix.

