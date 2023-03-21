Sara Ali Khan says people wanted to send her to 'finishing school'; Reveals why she was called 'jhalli'

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gaslight. The trailer was launched recently and the actress has received an overwhelming response from the audience. During the promotions, Sara recently spoke about getting criticised by people for her 'etiquette'. She even revealed that they used to call her 'jhalli'.

'People wanted to send me to finishing school'

Sara spoke to DNA and revealed how her raw personality was looked down upon by some people. She said that people wanted to send her to 'finishing school'. The actress said, "People wanted to send me to finishing school. They were like ‘isko baithna nahi aata, bolna nahi aata, kuch bhi bol deti hai, jhalli jaisi jaati hai." The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress also said that she was questioned about her airport looks too.

Sara is often seen making a casual appearance at the airport. She has made appearances in her wet hair look too. She said that she was questioned for turning up at the airport with wet hair but now other actors have started following her. She added, "Now, it has become a trend. Now everyone goes to the airport with wet hair. Earlier, everyone used to advise me not to go to the airport without blow-drying my hair. But now, when I do it, everyone else does it too."

Sara also said that she sometimes forgets how she is actually a ‘really cool girl’. She said that she puts on a 'facade' all the time. She said, "I am putting on a façade all the time. I keep forgetting that from time to time but I am actually a really cool girl. And I really like to be me sometimes, all the time I am not supposed to be somebody else. I was given a lot of acceptance for being who I am. So when you are accepted for being who you are, why would you be anyone else."

Work front

Meanwhile, Sara's upcoming film Gaslight also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in key roles. Apart from this, she also has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal, Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

