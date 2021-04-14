Sara Ali Khan says 'Ramadan Kareem' as she offers prayers at a dargah in Gulmarg amid her family vacay; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in Kashmir. The Atrangi Re star began the month of Ramzan in Gulmarg by offering prayers at a dargah in Gulmarg and wished everyone on the occasion.

Actress Sara Ali Khan began the holy month of Ramzan by praying at a dargah in Kashmir amid her vacay. The Atrangi Re star has been sharing photos over the past few days with brother and mom Amrita Singh on social media from her Kashmir vacation. From enjoying snowmobile in the icy slopes of Gulmarg to relishing yummy treats with a breathtaking view of the Kashmir valley, Sara has been doing everything a tourist would love to do in Kashmir.

And now, as the month of Ramzan began, Sara offered prayers at Baba Reshi Dargah in Gulmarg and shared a wish for everyone. Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a glimpse of the dargah surrounded by the lush green mountains in Gulmarg. Sharing the story, Sara wished all on the occasion of Ramadan. The Atrangi Re star prayed with her family and began the month on a pious note. While fans have been loving her photos from the trip, the star did not forget to wish all of them on the holy occasion.

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Ramadan Kareem." She added the location sticker of the Baba Rishi Gulmarg Kashmir and shared the photo of the dargah on her social media handle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara even shared a photo of herself enjoying a dip in the indoor heated pool in Gulmarg and a video where she could be seen reporting from Kashmir with her mom Amrita Singh. The photos and videos of the actress with her family have been taking over the internet. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

