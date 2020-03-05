Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't consider herself as a star; Here's why

Actress Sara Ali Khan doesn't think she grew up in a family of stars and says she doesn't consider herself as a star.

"My parents are actors, but I don't think I have been grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flagbearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself," Sara said.

"I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star," added the daughter of actors and Amrita Singh.

Looking back at her growing up years, she said: "I was a mischievous student in school who played pranks on everyone. One of the pranks I remember was dropping glue on the fan blades which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this, and I had no answer to it."

Asked about her equation with the wife of Saif and actress Kareena Kapoor, Sara replied: "I admire Kareena Kapoor and her work. She's a professional who always gives preference to work. Her style of working is something I would want to imbibe from her."

Credits :IANS

