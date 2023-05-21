Sara Ali Khan says she has built relationships in film fraternity 'independently' without parents' support

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines after she made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Sara made heads turn with her fashionable looks. Post walking the red carpet, Sara talked about her experience of attending the prestigious Film Festival. She even spoke about building relationships in the industry on her own without her parents' support.

'Every relationship I have established in the film fraternity has been very independent equation'

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. While speaking to Film Companion at Cannes, Sara shared how she built her own equations in the industry since her mother hardly had any friends. She said, "Every relationship I have established in the film fraternity has been very independent equation, which is very nice because I have never felt the pressure to follow through with my father’s friends or my mother’s friends." The actress also revealed that her mother has advised her to build her own path rather than depending on her parents. Sara added, "She (Amrita) says, ‘Everyone has their own journey, and you should chalk out your own and this is not for me.'"

During the interview, Sara revealed what qualities she has taken from her parents, Saif and Amrita. She said, "My father is a thinker, he is a bit of a planner, he is a traveller and I have inherited that from him. Mum is happy to be on her own and not explore much. My father has the need to explore, travel, eat different kinds of food, and see the whole world. Mom is the epitome of strings, she is emotionally very strong. She sleeps with a lot of peace. I don’t think I have her peace as yet. But, both of us are emotional beings at the core. She has never pretended to be somebody that she is not."

Sara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.