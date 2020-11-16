Sara Ali Khan sends Bhai Dooj wishes to her ‘Iggy Potter’ Ibrahim Ali Khan: Can’t wait to bully you again

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and it will make you go aww.

It is Bhai Dooj today, a festival which celebrates the love between brothers and sisters and is being celebrated with a lot of gaiety. On this occasion, social media is flooded with best wishes. In fact, several celebrities were also seen sharing sweet posts for their respective siblings and sending love to each other. Joining them Sara Ali Khan has also taken it as an opportunity to shower some love on her brother Pataudi and shared an adorable post for him on Instagram featuring pics of herself with the Pataudi prince.

In the pics, Sara and Ibrahim were seen dressed in ethnic wear. While the Simmba actress looked stunning in her purple Anarkali style suit with a touch of gold on it, Ibrahim looked dapper in his pastel coloured kurta and white pyjama as the duo posed together for the camera. In the caption, Sara mentioned how much she has been missing her brother on the occasion. “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again,” the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re along with and Dhanush. To note, this will be her first project with both Akshay and she can’t stop gushing about the same. Talking about the same, Sara had stated, “I can’t believe my luck. Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai Sir. So thankful to have sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself.” The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Also Read: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to restart the film’s shooting from October?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×