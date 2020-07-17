Sara Ali Khan sends a 'thank you' note to Taapsee Pannu as the latter praises Badla co star Amrita Singh

Taapsee Pannu has recently praised Amrita Singh, her co-star from Badla on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan has now sent a gratitude note on her mom's behalf to the actress.

Amitabh Bachchan, , and Amrita Singh starrer Badla that was released last year has received a positive response from the audience. The entire star cast has been appreciated for their stellar performance in the movie. Recently, Taapsee who played the role of Naina Sethi in the mystery thriller has shared a BTS picture from the sets when she was shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. Moreover, the actress has also praised co-star Amrita Singh along with the post.

She writes, “Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her.”

Check out Taapsee’s Instagram post below:

This note of the actress has caught the attention of Sara Ali Khan who has now sent a note of gratitude on behalf of her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. The Kedarnath actress writes, “Thank you so much Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug."

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

Talking about Sara, the actress was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She is currently gearing up for her next project which is Coolie No. 1 that features opposite her. The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan. Sara will then be seen alongside and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

ALSO READ Sara Ali Khan switches on her weekend mode as she channelises the reader in her; See pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×