Sara Ali Khan serves up 5 steal worthy looks in a new VIDEO; Can you tell us the one common thing?

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stylish Gen-Z stars who need no introduction. Her performances in films have already helped create a huge fanbase and her impeccable style always manages to make heads turn. Sara also ensures that she keeps her fans engaged via her social media handle as she keeps dropping glimpses of her life via photos and videos. And now, with her latest video, Sara has served up 5 chic looks for her fans but with one common accessory with each of them.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Sara shared a video in which she is seen walking out of her vanity van in 5 different looks. From nailing a neon green bodycon dress to slaying in an orange pantsuit, Sara is seen giving fans style goals with each of her look in the video. But, wait! Did you see the common accessory that the Simmba actress teamed up with all her stylish looks? Well, Sara added a mask with each of her looks before stepping out of her vanity and with the video, she sent out a reminder to all to keep wearing their masks.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "We all have work and different tasks But let’s remember safety and masks Taking this moment to thank me team Because of them I’m happy and I beam."

It was on Thursday evening, Sara was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she returned after her Kashmir trip with her friends. The actress was seen towing her own luggage bag as she walked to her car. Over the past few days, Sara has shared a series of photos from her Kashmir trip and her fans have showered each of them with love.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is being produced by Rai and Bhushan Kumar jointly. Besides this, reportedly, Sara was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, as per recent reports, the film has been put on the backburner.

