Sara Ali Khan serves up hot tea in goofy boomerang, takes a 'chai' break with Atrangi Re director; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a goofy boomerang where she was seen turning into a tea vendor. The actress has been shooting for Atrangi Re in Delhi NCR with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending time in Delhi NCR as she is shooting for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film also stars and Dhanush in the lead and over the past few days, all of the actors have been busy shooting for the film. Amid this, often, Sara shares goofy updates from the sets of the film and recently, she shared a cute boomerang where she turned into a tea vendor serving tea to beat the winters.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a photo of posing with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai as they took a chai break on the way to sets. In the photo, Sara is seen clad in a white suit as she posed next to the director. The two are seen holding a hot cup of tea in their hands. Not just this, Sara even shared a goofy boomerang video on her story where she was seen taking over the tea stall herself and pouring a hot cup of tea for herself.

Sharing the same, Sara put a gif on it. It read as, "Tum garam chai ki pyali ho." The actress has been sharing photos and videos while shooting her film in the Delhi winters.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's posts:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sara shared a photo of her co-star dressed up as a Mughal Emperor on the sets of the film for the day at Taj Mahal in Agra. The gorgeous star called him 'Atrangi' as she gave all a sneak peek of his offbeat avatar from the film. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Initially, it was announced to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

