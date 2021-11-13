Sara Ali Khan sets the temperature soaring as she dons a blue bikini at her Maldives vacay

Sara Ali Khan has been on a vacation spree for a while now. From valley to mountains, temples, from enjoying the shikara to the sunrises in hills, the Pataudi princess has added several beautiful chapters to her travel diaries lately. And now, Sara is off for another vacation and is currently enjoying her time in the Maldives. In fact, the Simmba actress, who is quite active on social media, has shared stunning pics from her vacation in the tropical paradise and it has set the social media on fire.

In the pics, Sara was seen enjoying her time in the blue waters of the tropical paradise. The Love Aaj Kal actress was dressed in a blue bikini and was raising temperature with her panache. She was accompanied by a friend at the beach vacation and the ladies were seen enjoying her time at the beach side. In fact, they were seen enjoying the Maldivian sunset. She captioned the image as, “Sky above, Sand Below, Sea around, Go with the Flow”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Maldives vacation pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While there were reports about Sara sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, there have been reports that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.