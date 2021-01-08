  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable PHOTO with Ibrahim Ali Khan but its her quirky caption that grabs attention

Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
3939 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan left us in awe of their adorable pictures which they clicked amid the New Year celebrations a few days back. The sibling duo had gone for a vacation together with friends ahead of the festivities. It was only a few days back that the actress was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. It seemed like Sara wasn’t over her vacation mode yet as she jetted off to another place for holidays sometime back.

The Simmba actress shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim and we get proof of the same through her latest picture on Instagram. Sara’s adorable picture with the latter on the photo-sharing app is sure to leave anyone in awe. Both of them are seen posing for the camera while seated under an orange tree. Sara Ali Khan looks her stylish best in a printed yellow jacket teamed up with a pair of black pants and knee-length boots.

Check out the picture shared by the actress below:

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, he also looks suave in a black jacket and grey trousers as can be seen in the pictures. On the work front, Sara was last seen in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan which released on Christmas last year. She had also been shooting for her upcoming movie Atrangi Re for the past few days. The romantic drama has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

