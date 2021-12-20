Sara Ali Khan shares adorable PIC of Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday, wishes him laughter & happiness

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has turned 5 today. One of the most popular star kids, Taimur grabs attention with his cute anctics every time he steps out in the public eye. On the special occasion, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to shower love through heartwarming posts on Tim.

Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with her little brother. She has written, “Happy Birthday Tim Tim. Wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love.” The picture also features Saif Ali Khan. It was clicked on Sara’s birthday as she is seen cutting the cake with Taimur and Saif. The actress is dressed in a white shirt and denim. Taimur is also seen wearing casuals.

In the background of the picture, a birthday song can also be heard. Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture posing with Tim. She captioned it, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan."