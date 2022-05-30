Sara Ali Khan shares another gorgeous snap from her Istanbul diaries; rocks a turquoise tracksuit: PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a wanderlust soul who lives her life to the fullest. She loves traveling a lot and often takes her fans on a tour of the world. Well, traveling to different exotic destinations is always wonderful. You get to experience mixed colours, cultures, and many more. Currently, Sara is in Istanbul and has been sharing many cinematic shots with her fans on her Instagram. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture from the ocean and we fell in love.

In the picture that Sara uploaded on her Instagram stories, Sara shared a unique scenery. She could be seen posing beautifully with the grand ocean behind her. The location was Bosphorus Strait. On one side of Bosphorus Strait lies Europe and on the other lies Asia. Sara too pointed this interesting fact in her story. She donned a pretty turquoise tracksuit in the picture. She paired it with a cute cap and pink slippers and honestly, we dig this look! Her blinding smile made the picture ten times better. Meanwhile, Sara has been sharing many glimpses of her pretty travels and it has been a visual treat for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pinkvilla had recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Moreover, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

