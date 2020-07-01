Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of the comfy corner of her house and it is all about tranquillity

Sara Ali Khan’s comfy corner in her house is a perfect treat for every book lover and for anyone seeking some peaceful moment.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has got us all confined in our houses for a much longer period than any of us had ever imagined. While the pandemic has created an intense situation across the nation, we have also learned to find peace at our residence now. The situation is no different for Sara Ali Khan who was also locked in her house during the coronavirus lockdown. But looks like she too has found herself a comfy corner where the Kedarnath actress likes to spend her time these days.

The Pataudi princess recently gave a glimpse of this comfy corner to her fans and it was all about calmness and tranquillity. The picture shared by Sara featured a comfortable sofa placed by a window side with multi-coloured cushions. It also had a small table on it with a coffee mug and a couple of books. Needless to say, it is certainly a beautiful corner to enjoy the weather and give a perfect treat to the book lover in you.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s comfy corner in the house:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting movies in her kitty. The diva will be seen playing the lead role in starrer much talked about movie Coolie No 1. The movie happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. Besides, Sara will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

