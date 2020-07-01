  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of the comfy corner of her house and it is all about tranquillity

Sara Ali Khan’s comfy corner in her house is a perfect treat for every book lover and for anyone seeking some peaceful moment.
13828 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of the comfy corner of her house and it is all about tranquillitySara Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of the comfy corner of her house and it is all about tranquillity
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has got us all confined in our houses for a much longer period than any of us had ever imagined. While the pandemic has created an intense situation across the nation, we have also learned to find peace at our residence now. The situation is no different for Sara Ali Khan who was also locked in her house during the coronavirus lockdown. But looks like she too has found herself a comfy corner where the Kedarnath actress likes to spend her time these days.

The Pataudi princess recently gave a glimpse of this comfy corner to her fans and it was all about calmness and tranquillity. The picture shared by Sara featured a comfortable sofa placed by a window side with multi-coloured cushions. It also had a small table on it with a coffee mug and a couple of books. Needless to say, it is certainly a beautiful corner to enjoy the weather and give a perfect treat to the book lover in you.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s comfy corner in the house:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting movies in her kitty. The diva will be seen playing the lead role in Varun Dhawan starrer much talked about movie Coolie No 1. The movie happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. Besides, Sara will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Lovely girl

Anonymous 1 hour ago

When she started I thought she is going to change the game of Indian cinema , turns out she is just as same as any other nepotism product.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement