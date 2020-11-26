Sara Ali Khan shares a close up still from her latest photoshoot & fans are all hearts for her; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan is often active on social media and keeps her fans posted about whatever is happening in her life. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Despite being just a few films old, Sara Ali Khan surely does have a huge fan base on social media. Apart from her acting skills, the actress leaves the fans swooning with her utter beauty and impeccable style statements. We get proof of the same whenever she steps out in the public domain or shares something on social media. It won’t be wrong to say that Sara is an avid social media user and keeps sharing posts on her handle.

In the meantime, the Simmba star has once again treated her fans with a new picture on Instagram. It happens to be a still from one of her recent photoshoots and she definitely looks stunning in the same. She shares a close-up shot and is flaunting a flawless neutral makeup look with a nude pink lip colour while leaving her hair open. Jacqueline Fernandez is among the first ones to comment on Sara’s picture in which she adds a rainbow emoji.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She is currently gearing up for her next release that will be Coolie No. 1 alongside . It has been directed by David Dhawan and is an official remake of the 1996 movie of the same name. To add to this, Sara has also been roped in for Atrangi Re that features and Dhanush in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan tries on rings amid shoot and Varun Dhawan films the goofy shenanigans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×