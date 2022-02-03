Sara Ali Khan shares expertise on weight loss and skincare routine in quirky way; Check it out

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan conducted a fun AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her followers on the social media platform. During the session, one of her fans asked the actress about her weight loss tip. “Do I really have to stop eating pizza to lose weight?” a user asked to which Sara replied, “No you can have some but not Sara. And Definitely not itna Sara.” Meanwhile, another fan dropped a question for Sara on skincare tips. “Give some skin care tips”, to this, Sara revealed, “Vitamin D and meditate”.

Another fan asked how is she always so cheerful and happy? Sara gave a brillant response to the question and said, “Surround yourself with what makes you happy. Live in the moment and be grateful.” Previously, the actress had slammed a netizen who trolled her for her shayaris. An internet user asked Sara during the AMA session, “Why are your shayris so bad?” Sara, confidently penned a shayari in response and said, “So I drive positive people like you mad, And because rude judgements don’t make me sad, And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad, As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had, And not to mention after that I feel glad, I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad…”

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. They were shooting for the film in Indore. Post the shooting, Sara went on a holiday to Kashmir along with brother Ibrahim and several friends.

