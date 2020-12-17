Sara Ali Khan shares a fun BTS video with Varun Dhawan from Coolie No 1 sets: Meet the hottest nurse ever

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. In the video, she has captured all the fun they had while filming a particular scene.

Sara Ali Khan and starrer Coolie No 1 is all set to release at an OTT platform soon. Now, to keep the audience hooked, the makers have released the trailer of the film and dropped a few songs. Now, Sara Ali Khan has taken to her Instagram handle to share a cute behind-the-scene video wherein she can be seen capturing all the fun they had while filming a particular scene. The video is super cute!

The video is from one of the scenes of Coolie No 1's trailer where we can see Varun Dhawan dressed up like a nurse. In the clip, Varun can be sitting on a chair while his team is trying to fix his wig. While on the other hand, Sara can be seen standing beside him and saying "Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory." She can be also seen making everyone laugh on the sets with her antics. While sharing the same, Sara wrote, “Meet the hottest Nurse ever…Varuna Dhawan.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest post featuring her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan here:

Coolie No 1 is the official remake of 1995 hit film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and directed by David Dhawan.

Apart from Coolie No 1, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush.

