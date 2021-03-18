Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her dinner plate as she relishes lip smacking Rajma Rice; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her colourful dinner plate, which consisted of her favourite meal, Rajma Rice. Check out the photo.

Being an avid social media user, Sara Ali Khan often treats her fans with breathtaking snaps from various photoshoots or her travel adventures. The star has an easy-going personality and is known for being super relatable. Apart from her posting pictures about her travel, Sara also shares her meals with the internet. Fans of the star love her for always keeping it real. Sara shared her love for the classic combo of Rajma rice in her most recent Insta story, and the picture is bound to make you crave for it.

Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of what she was having for dinner. The star’s colourful plate consisted of Rajma rice and pickle. Talking about the same, the actress wrote, “Rajma Rice is life”. The mouth-watering snap of her dish is bound to leave us drooling. Sara often shares pictures of the different types of food she has, which mostly is authentic Indian cuisine. The actress is a big foodie, which is evident from her posts. For Sara’s recent trip to Jaipur with her mother Amrita Singh, the actress had posted a picture of a delicious Rajasthani thali.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The star’s next project, Atrangi Re will have her play a double role. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush would be joining her in the film. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and is all set to release on August 6, 2021.

