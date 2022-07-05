Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her 'tribe' as she poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan in London; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She is undoubtedly one of the most loved star kids in the industry. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. The Love Aaj Kal star is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with interesting and stunning pictures.

The actress is currently vacationing in London and yet again, Sara shared photos from her day out with her fans. The actress has also been joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared pics and captioned them: "Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe." In the first photo, Sara and Ibrahim are seen posing together on the streets of London. The actress is seen sporting a black crop top, paired it with distressed jeans, and added a neon colour cropped jacket to complete the look. Ibrahim, on the other hand, donned a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic film, Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead. Next, she has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-titled movie with Vicky Kaushal which is touted to be a romantic comedy. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Apart from that, the Simmba actress will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Ramesh Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

ALSO READ: UK or Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan never misses her gym time; See PIC from her workout sesh