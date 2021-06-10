Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of makeup session with Amrita Singh in a BTS video; Asks 'who's a pretty girl?'

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video with fans from a recent video shoot with her mother Amrita Singh. The cute video gives us a sneak peek of their cute banter.

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently was in the headlines as she collaborated with her mom Amrita Singh for the first time on a project. The details of the project were kept under wraps. However, Sara recently went on to share behind-the-scenes snippets from the makeup session for the shoot. The gorgeous mommy-daughter duo were seen getting all dolled up to be seen on the screen together for the first time. Sara even went on to share a pretty picture from the shoot on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video in which she and her mom Amrita could be seen getting all dolled up for the shoot together. While Sara could be seen sitting relaxed behind her mom during the makeup session, her mom Amrita Singh could be seen excited to work with the actress. She is seen getting her hair and makeup done. Sara is also seen smiling away seeing her mom's excitement for the shoot. In one of the moments, we can see Amrita checking her makeup and Sara admiring her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with . Now, she will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film has been shot in several locations including Varanasi and New Delhi. When the shoot ended, Sara penned a sweet note for Akshay, Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai on social media. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

