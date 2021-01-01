Sara Ali Khan shares happy pic with her BFFs as she welcomes New Year with them; Says ‘2021 I believe in you’

Sara Ali Khan is hopeful for 2021 as she welcomed the New Year with her best friends. She even shared a beautiful glimpse from her New Year celebrations. Take a look

It is that time of the year when the social media is abuzz with New Year wishes as the world has welcomed 2021 whole heartedly. In fact, several celebrities took to social media to pen heartwarming messages as they celebrated New Year with their loved ones. Joining the bandwagon is Sara Ali Khan, who being an avid social media user that she is, posted a beautiful pic from the New Year celebration and it is breaking the internet.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Pataudi princess shared a heartwarming pic of herself posing with her best friends Orhan and Sara. In the picture, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked stunning in her pastel shade jacket as she was seen hugging her BFFs and holding them close to her. While extending her best wishes for the New Year, Sara Ali Khan used a sticker saying ‘Better together” indicating that it is always better to be with one’s loved ones. She also expressed high hopes for the New Year and wrote, “2021 I believe in you.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s New Year celebration with her best friends:

Earlier, Sara has also shared beautiful pictures with her brother Pataudi as she was holding on to him making a perfect brother sister duo. In fact, the Pataudi siblings also dished out major sibling goals. Sara captioned the post as, “Happy New Years. With my brother, it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears.”

