Sara Ali Khan shares her favourite PIC with mum Amrita Singh, looks exactly like her

Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche in the film industry with her outstanding performances. Apart from her work, Sara is well-known for her quirky social media posts and captions. The actress loves to engage with her fans and keeps them entertained with hilarious posts every now and then. On Friday, after a very long time, Sara Ali Khan decided to conduct an ‘Ask me Anything’ session with her fans. She took to Instagram and diligently answered the questions by her followers online. One of the netizens asked Sara to share her favourite picture with her mother Amrita Singh.

The Atrangi Re actress rushed to her gallery and picked the most precious picture clicked with her mum. The photograph was from Sara’s childhood, and the actress looked completely identical to her mother. For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children from his first wife Amrita Singh. The siblings look exactly like the younger version of their parents and even fans have pointed out the same several times. In fact, in a recent interview with a news portal, Sara opened up about the uncanny similarities and said that just like the rest of the country, this is often a topic of conversation at their home too.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. The actress also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February that Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh will be rolling Gaslight in March. The film kickstarted in Gujarat and the actors were filming there for a few weeks.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey visit a temple amid Gaslight shoot in Gujarat