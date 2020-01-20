Sara Ali Khan shares her Monday motivation to 'fall in love with life' and shares BTS photos from Love Aaj Kal

Sara has shared some BTS pictures from her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. In the pictures shared, we can see Sara standing with the support of a wall donning a black sweatshirt and green colour mini skirt

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The trailer of the film which was released recently has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences but everyone is going gaga over Sara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry in the film. The two were recently spotted in Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 house. They had a gala time with the housemates and host .

Today, Sara has shared some BTS pictures from her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. In the pictures shared, we can see Sara standing with the support of a wall donning a black sweatshirt and green colour mini skirt. She has tied half pony to her hair and is donning white sports shoes. The actress is holding a beige coloured handbag with her while psoing for the camera. The wall on which the actress is leaning has some beautiful things written on it with some wonderful sketches. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Fall in love with life #mondaymotivation #bts #LoveAajKal."

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. Love Aaj Kal will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

