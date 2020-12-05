Sara Ali Khan shares her take on 'problematic plot' of Coolie No 1; Calls comedy 'difficult' genre to crack

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake. In a recent chat, Sara shared how comedy is a tough genre for her and defended the plot of the original film featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in Coolie No 1 remake with . The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer where the former pretends to be rich to marry the girl he loves. But, in reality, he is a coolie. He hides his real profession to marry the rich girl who he loves. While the plot of the film back in 1995 made the film into a blockbuster, in the current times, it may cause the audience to question the film. Talking about it, Sara defended the same and also shared her take on it.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Sara opened up about the 'problematic' plot of Coolie No 1 and shared that she wants people to watch the film with honest intent. Further, she mentioned that if everything in life is 'politically correct,' the scope of comedy would not be there anymore. She even said that the film wasn't about Govinda's character cheating. Sara said that he falls in love with the leading lady and that is what everyone might be hoping for in life too.

Talking about it, she said, "I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny."

I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. Sara Ali Khan

On grappling with the comic genre, Sara said that the genre is 'difficult' and that she is not as spontaneous as her mom (Amrita Singh) or dad ( ). Further, she said, "It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre." In the chat, she even revealed that her brother has not seen the original and that her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush also has not watched it.

It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. Sara Ali Khan

The actress recently launched the trailer with Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal in a virtual event. The trailer of Coolie No 1 did receive a lot of appreciation and many relived the 90s film's epic moments all over again with the remake. The first song, Teri Bhabhi also was just released and fans loved it. Varun and Sara's chemistry is being loved so far. Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. It is helmed by director David Dhawan and all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Also Read|Saif Ali Khan shares why it's funny to see Sara Ali Khan on screen; Reveals if he's seen Coolie No 1 trailer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×