Sara Ali Khan shares lit up view from the city of lakes Udaipur, enjoys sunset with surreal vibes; SEE

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Although certain relaxations have been declared by the government, travelling hasn’t become safe entirely as of yet. Amid this, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, actor Sara Ali Khan, recently took to Instagram, to share her own virtual trip to the city of lakes, Udaipur.

On Tuesday evening, Sara Ali Khan shared a slew of picturesque views from her recent getaway. In one photo, Sara can be seen enjoying the sunset with a surreal vibe. With sky beaming in stunning hues of yellow and orange, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor captures her lush green surroundings. In another photo, she shares a lit up photo of the city night, filled with exotic architecture and a starry sky.

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just hours after Sara Ali Khan was spotted enjoying the watery breeze of Udaipur in a stunning ethnic wear. Seated by the lake, Sara can be seen slaying in a purple kurta matched with white printed palazzo pants and dupatta. Her look was accentuated with statement bangles and earrings. Meanwhile, matching mojiris rounded off her entire look. Check out the photo below:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles.

