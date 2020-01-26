Sara Ali Khan shares a lovey dovey picture with Kartik Aaryan; The latter asks her to check her 'Whatsapp'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will eb seen as Veer and Zoe in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal look lost in love in the recent post.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been grabbing eyeballs since the announcement of the two starring in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal came out. Kartik and Sara's dating rumours set the internet on fire. Recently, the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was released. Fans are already going gaga over Kartik and Sara's sizzling chemistry in the trailer. Recently, Kartik and Sara have been spotted promoting their film on Bigg Boss 13. The two have been sharing some amazing pictures of themselves having a gala time on their social media accounts too.

Recently, Sara shared a lovey-dovey picture with Kartik on her Instagram account. In the pic, we can see Sara, who is donning a crop top and grey joggers is standing with the support of the wall looking lost in Kartik's eyes. Kartik, on the other hand, is wearing a yellow jacket with black track pants and is facing towards Sara and is also lost in her beauty. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "When Veer met Zoe..Love was in the air... will be everywhere #LoveAajKal #valentinesday." As soon as Sara posted this picture, Kartik commented, "Whatsapp toh check kar."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is another part in the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Instagram

