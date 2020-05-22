Sara Ali Khan shares a meme about 'trying to get a hold of life' and we think it aptly defines 2020 for us

Sara Ali Khan shared a funny meme on her Instagram and we cannot stop laughing. Check it out and have a good laugh.

Who says we can just binge on web shows and films while in quarantine? We have memes to our rescue too, don't we? Well, social media is the right place to get a glimpse into what have people been up to but most of the times, it is the way out to have a good laugh with all the memes available on relevant topics. And it looks like Sara Ali Khan has discovered the meme of 2020 given how things have been for the longest time now.

The meme that Sara shared saw a kid sitting on the bike with a plump man while trying to hold him from behind. The meme wasn't funny enough until we read what is says. It said, ''me trying to get ahold of my life' and well, it is hands-down the meme of this year for how it has been. The year started off on a rather scary note and it has only got scarier with the number of Coronavirus cases increasing in the country every day.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal. The movie co-starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and even though it was one of the most awaited films given the constant reports about the two dating each other, it did not do very well with the audiences as far as the numbers are concerned. Going forward, the actress has two films lined up, one with , the remake of Coolie No. 1 and another with Dhanush and , Atrangi Re.

