Sara Ali Khan shares motion poster of Atrangi Re; Introduces Akshay Kumar, Dhanush’s characters

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush will be seen together in an upcoming film Atrangi Re. The film was in the news ever since it was announced. The lead actors have been dropping Behind The Scene pictures and videos on social media to maintain the excitement level. Well, today the lead actress gave a sweet surprise to her fans. She took to her social media handle and shared the motion poster of the lead actors’ characters. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The name of the character is also revealed in the video. The trailer will be out tomorrow as mentioned in the post of Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan first shared the motion poster of Dhanush’s character and wrote, “Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn’t be played by any other actor. From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush Ji haa you guessed it right it’s Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush.” Immediately she shared Akshay’s character motion poster and introduced him as ‘Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar. To ho jayein Tayaar. To meet Mr Akshay Kumar.”

And then finally she introduced her character which is named Rinku and the video is captioned as ‘And now finally it’s time to meet Rinku, Give her all your love, and she will say thank you. Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori. And she is the heart of this Atrangi love story. Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Take a look here:

Atrangi producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Atrangi Re is a larger-than-life, wholesome entertainer that is sure to make you feel every emotion in the book! We are grateful for all the love you have shown the characters and are excited to share the trailer with you tomorrow!. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, "Excited to bring to you the world of Atrangi Re, which is full of colours, magic and madness of love and also charming with its purity and soulfulness. Really enjoyed making and living it wholeheartedly." The Aanand L Rai directorial will bring you an original and soul-stirring story from the core of India’s heartland. A wholesome Indian entertainer that will make you feel every emotion in the book, the movie has been penned by Himanshu Sharma. Music maestro A.R. Rahman has composed a foot-tapping and soulful album for the film with songs written by Irshad Kamil. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is coming soon exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

