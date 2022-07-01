Sara Ali Khan shares PIC in yellow athleisure; Asks fans to suggest her a milkshake

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with some interesting titbits and stunning pictures. She is a stunner and lights up her Instagram every time she posts a picture or caption/quote. Apart from this, the Simmba actress has also been a fitness freak and is often seen motivating her fans with her fitness journey. Also, she never misses a chance to indulge her fans in her life and often interacts with them via Instagram stories, asking for their opinions on various things. Speaking of which, the actress on Wednesday took to her Insta stories and asked fans to suggest her the best option between Banana milk shake and Cereal with cold milk.

And as the Simmba actress is holidaying in London these days, fitness continues to be her priority. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow athleisure paired with a pair of sneakers and cap. Sara was also seen carrying a sling bag and was enjoying her full fat drink. She captioned the picture as: “Full fat.”

Have a look at Sara’s post:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.