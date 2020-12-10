Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her latest song; says it's her fate to perform with Varun Dhawan
Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Coolie No. 1. Revealing her signature flair at quirky poetry, the actress calls co-actor Varun Dhawan her mate and dancing with him her fate.
Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram. The pictures seem to be stills from the song "Husnn hai suhaana" from the forthcoming film.
Alongside the image, she wrote: "Varun Dhawan is my mate. Dancing with him was my fate
Abhi gaana aa gaya so why wait? Jaldi watch it -- don't be late."
Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.
Sara will also share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film Atrangi Re.
Credits :IANS
