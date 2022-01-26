Sara Ali Khan shares a selfie with Vicky Kaushal as they head for a drive on Republic Day
Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, has a knack for making headlines with her posts on Instagram. She is often seen sharing pics from her travel diaries along with her post shift fun with co-stars in different cities of the country. And while the Pataudi princess aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued, she took the social media by a storm as shared a beautiful selfie with co-star Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of Republic Day.
Credits: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
