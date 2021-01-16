Sara Ali Khan shares a special message for Ananya Panday in her latest selfie and we're loving their bond

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday went over to Karan Johar's house last night to party. The Simmba star sent a special note to Ananya via her social media handle and it has left fans of the two excited.

When two of the contemporaries come together, fans always expect to see some fireworks and well, that is exactly what happened last night when Bollywood's young stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday partied up at 's place together. The two stars joined designer Manish Malhotra and shared several photos on social media. The unexpected meeting left fans curious to know about the reason. Well, while that is still now known, Sara has gone ahead and shared a special message for Ananya via a cute selfie on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a cute selfie with Ananya. The two stars were seen clad in casuals as they hung out with each other. On her selfie, Sara captioned, "Rooting for you,' in the form of a gif and since then, fans have been wondering about the same. The two seemed to have hit it off well with each other and their photos are taking over the internet. While we wait for Ananya to reply to Sara, we can't help but gush over these new BFFs, perhaps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is occupied with her projects. She was shooting for Atrangi Re in New Delhi with Dhanush and a few weeks back and recently, made her way back to Mumbai. She will be seen essaying a double role in the film. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Take a look at the photo and message:

