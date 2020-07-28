  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan shares a stunning black and white photo of mum Amrita Singh, calls her 'everyday inspiration'

'Badla' actress Amrita Singh can be seen posing for the camera in a white kurta, striking earring and her radiant smile being the highlight of the picture.
Sara Ali Khan hopped on to the 'challenge accepted' bandwagon on Tuesday but gave it her own little twist. For the unversed, the challenge is along the lines of women empowerment and women all across the world as well as Bollywood celebs have been sharing monochrome pictures with the hashtag 'challenge accepted'. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress took to Instagram but did not share her photo. Instead, Sara shared a stunning black and white photo of her mum Amrita Singh from back in the day. 

In the photo, 'Badla' actress Amrita Singh can be seen posing for the camera in a white kurta, striking earring and her radiant smile being the highlight of the picture. Sharing the photo, Sara did not caption like her usual quirky poems, but instead took the rhymed her hashtags. She wrote, "#challengeaccepted (panda face emoji) #everydayinspiration #TrueTradition #StrengthSuggestion #DailyDestination #BestVacation #AfterGestation." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with heart and love struck emojis. Apart from Sara, Katrina Kaif also took on the challenge and shared a photo of herself smiling away. 

#challengeaccepted

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, Sara was recently spotted cycling in the city over the weekend. On the work front, the actress is set to resume shooting for Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is likely to begin shooting in October. Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is slated to release in 2021.

 

