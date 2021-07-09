Sara Ali Khan shares a stunning BTS PIC clicked by ‘Atrangi Re’ costar Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan has been starring in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the busiest actresses working currently in the Hindi film industry. Sara has been active on social media recently and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life as a window into her life for numerous fans and followers. She recently took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture from her upcoming venture Atrangi Re. The picture has been clicked by none other than superstar , who is co-starring in the film alongside Sara and Dhanush for the first time. Atrangi Re is directed by ace filmmaker Aanand Rai who last directorial release was -led ‘Zero’.

Sara Ali Khan is looking stunning in the perfectly lit close-upshot. The picture is clicked in the warm light with Sara smiling just a little bit. "Thought these days would never end #bts #atrangire: @akshaykumar sir," she wrote with the photo. Sara has teamed up for the first time with director Aanand Rai, , and Dhanush. She wrapped up the principal photography of the project in March. Reportedly, Sara is being considered for the titular role in Aanand Rai’s forthcoming production ‘Nakhrewali’ as well. Atrangi Re does not have an official release date yet.

Take a look at the post:

In March, Sara shared a picture with the team of Atrangi Re and wrote a heartfelt note as the shoot she cherished came to an end. She wrote, “That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

