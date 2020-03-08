Sara Ali Khan shares a stunning picture on Women's Day; says celebrate every version of you

The Love Aaj Kal actress captioned her Instagram post for Women's Day stating that women should celebrate every version of themselves. Check it out.

The Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who made her debut in film with Kedarnath shared a stunning picture of herself in different versions. The Love Aaj Kal actress captioned her Instagram post for Women's Day stating that women should celebrate every version of themselves. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has impressed the fans and film audiences with the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal. On the work front, the gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite in the film called Coolie No. 1.

The film recently wrapped up its shoot and Sara Ali Khan also shared some fun pictures from the sets of the Bollywood film in Goa. The stunner will be seen in one of the most highly anticipated flicks from Bollywood titled Atrangi Re. This film will feature and Asuran actor Dhanush in the lead. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the stunning diva to be back on the silver screen. The actress recently shared a picture of herself from her Maldives vacation and the fans are in awe of her beauty.

Check out the post by Sara Ali Khan

Not just acting but, the fans love the beautiful actress for her impeccable fashion statements. Now, all eyes are on the Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan. The film audiences are eagerly looking forward to her film with Varun Dhawan as it looks very promising.

Credits :instagram

