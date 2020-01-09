Sara Ali Khan shares throwback photos from Kedarnath promotions leaving fans excited for upcoming film Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan shared some photos on social media and we are sure in Throwback mode just as much. Check her post here.

Sara Ali Khan's social media is definitely our go to place for some fashion inspiration and well, the actress' shared yet another post, this time a Throwback to Kedarnath days. Sara recently returned from her Maldivian vacay and those photos sure have our hearts because we have been wanting to take a vacation to the beach just as much. But well, until the next vacay is here, why not just have a nice look at them.

While Sara has been constantly sharing photos from her vacay all this while, she finally decided to delve a little deeper on the throwback mode, cut to the promotions of her first-ever film, Kedarnath. The movie co-starrer Sushant Singh Rajput and received a positive reaction from the fans. For now, let us all have a look at the post she shared on her social media in the yellow outfit, where she has been giving out major Navratri vibes.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post and photos here:

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for her next film Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and is yet another much-awaited film of the actress.

