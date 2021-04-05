Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of mommy Amrita Singh & we can’t stop gushing over her innocence; See Post

Sara Ali Khan recently treated her fans on Instagram with a throwback passport size photo of mommy Amrita Singh and it is winning the internet.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active social media stars. The Simmba star prefers to share glimpses of her life be it vacations or happy family moments with her fans. Known to cherish the old days, Sara recently shared a picture of her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. The throwback image is of Amrita Singh’s passport wherein she looks disarmingly innocent. The click has gone viral and netizens can’t stop gushing over the timeless beauty of Amrita.

Sara’s latest Instagram post is surely a treat for Amrita fans. Sharing the stunning black and white shot, Sara wrote, ‘Like a mom!?!?!?’ along with a throwback sticker posted on the corner. The younger picture of Amrita has an uncanny resemblance with Sara as both the mother-daughter duo is known to have identical features. Four movies old Sara is still compared to Amrita.

Last month Amrita and Sara had visited Ajmer Sharif dargah as they posed for pictures with a friend having their masks on. Sara often goes on a vacation with Amrita and her brother . On the work front, Sara was last seen in starrer Coolie No. 1 that was helmed by David Dhawan. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film marks her first outing with Khiladi Kumar and the Raanjhanaa star. The romantic drama has been bankrolled by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

